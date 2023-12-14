Portable off-grid solar devices provide electricity, water filtration, hot water

From pv magazine USA
Power Panel, a US solar products manufacturer, has developed a portable solar device for emergency response, humanitarian aid, and off-grid living.
It manufactures the Gen20 devices in Oxford, Michigan, and is now commercializing them across the world. The portable cabinets are equipped with solar, water filtration, and hot water heaters.
The devices have been shipped to crisis zones such as Ukraine to support front-line responders and humanitarian efforts.
They feature four 540 W heterojunction N-type solar modules with 28 cells per panel. The devices also offer 2.4 kWh of energy storage via two 12 V lead-acid batteries.
The PV-thermal panels have a thermal generation peak of 2.5 kW. An optional water desalination tank can be added.
The devices also charge electrical products, with eight USB type 2 ports and a switch controlled 20 A aux cable.
Power Panel said the full units can be installed from box to operations in under two hours.
The products, which are made in the United States, are expected to qualify for the 10% domestic content tax credit bonus under the US Inflation Reduction Act.
See an installation time lapse below:
