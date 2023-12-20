Indian electrolyzer incentive scheme draws 21 bidders

From pv magazine India

Twenty-one companies have bid for government incentives for electrolyzer production in India. The companies have sought incentives for capacities aggregating to 3,428.5 MW against the 1.5 GW PLI tender.

Out of the total tendered capacity of 1.5 GW, 1.2 GW is to be allocated for electrolyzer manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology, and the balance 300 MW for electrolyzer manufacturing capacity based on indigenously developed stack technology.

Adani New Industries has applied for the maximum capacity of 600 MW. It bid under both bucket-1 and bucket-2, quoting 300 MW capacity in each category. Other major bidders include Reliance, Larsen & Toubro, Jindal India, John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions, Avaada, and Waaree.