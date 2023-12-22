France hits average price of €85.20/MWh in 512 MW hydro-wind-PV tender

From pv magazine France
France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results for the second round of a technologically neutral tender for hydro, wind, and solar power projects.
Neoen came second with 104 MW, broken down into four projects ranging from 14.4 MW to 30 MW, with commissioning to take place between 2025 and 2028. Three of the projects are agrivoltaic installations on farms.
BayWa re came third with 77 MW. It was followed by Urbasolar (44.4 MW), Enertrag (39.9 MW), Générale du Solaire (23 MW), Sipenr (22.3 MW), TotalEnergies (21.7 MW). Below 20 MW, projects were won by Corsica Sole, RWE (with 11 MW of wind and 4 MW of solar), Nouvergies, ib vogt, Voltalia, and Elements.
The deadline for the next period is Aug. 9, 2024, for 500 MW. With PV, 70% of the score corresponds to the price, 16% to the carbon footprint, 9% to the environmental impact and 5% to crowdfunding.
