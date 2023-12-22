Intelbras unveils 48 V/100 Ah residential battery

From pv magazine Brazil
Intelbras, a Brazilian telecom company, has launched a 48 V and 100 Ah lithium battery for residential applications. It is the company's first step toward entering the energy storage business.
“Upon observing this promising market movement, Intelbras assessed that the strategy of expanding its portfolio with lithium batteries is very important to keep the company aligned with current and future demands with regard to energy efficiency,” said Maria Helena Garcia, the executive director of the energy division of Intelbras.
The solution consists of one or more batteries connected in parallel, up to a total of 10 units. Depending on the application scenario, they can be connected to a photovoltaic inverter, and UPS or devices that work with a voltage of 48 V.
Popular content
The manufacturer claims that the storage system has a useful life of more than eight years and a high energy density. The Intelbras EBL 4800 model costs BRL 13,999 ($2,865).
In February, Intelbras acquired Brazil's second-largest PV system integrator and product distributor, Renovigi, for BRL 334 million.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.