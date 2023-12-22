Intelbras unveils 48 V/100 Ah residential battery

From pv magazine Brazil

Intelbras, a Brazilian telecom company, has launched a 48 V and 100 Ah lithium battery for residential applications. It is the company's first step toward entering the energy storage business.

“Upon observing this promising market movement, Intelbras assessed that the strategy of expanding its portfolio with lithium batteries is very important to keep the company aligned with current and future demands with regard to energy efficiency,” said Maria Helena Garcia, the executive director of the energy division of Intelbras.

The solution consists of one or more batteries connected in parallel, up to a total of 10 units. Depending on the application scenario, they can be connected to a photovoltaic inverter, and UPS or devices that work with a voltage of 48 V.

The manufacturer claims that the storage system has a useful life of more than eight years and a high energy density. The Intelbras EBL 4800 model costs BRL 13,999 ($2,865).

In February, Intelbras acquired Brazil's second-largest PV system integrator and product distributor, Renovigi, for BRL 334 million.