Trina Storage delivers 50 MWh energy storage system to fishery in China

Trina Storage has supplied a 50 MWh, fully integrated energy storage system for a hybrid fishery-solar-storage project in Tianmen, in China's Hubei province. The grid-connected system has an installed PV capacity of 400 MW.
The project is equipped with a 1,500 VDC energy storage system, consisting of 10 Trina Storage 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery cabinets. The storage units have robust maintenance systems, using precision thermal management technology for uniform heat dissipation at the rack level, increasing battery life, said Trina Storage.
The system, which is installed on fish ponds, allows energy to be generated on the water and can be used at the same time for fish farming, combining sustainable agriculture with the most advanced science and technology, the company said.
“These integrated efforts bring multiple benefits, such as land preservation, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, improved business productivity, and increased farmer income, thereby positively contributing to both the economy and the environment,” it claimed. “[It] achieves a harmonious integration of photovoltaics and energy storage, enabling energy switching, primary frequency regulation and various related applications.”
Popular content
Trina Storage introduced its latest generation of commercial-scale batteries, Trina Storage Elementa 2 at the All-Energy Australia in October. The 4 MWh energy storage system offers “a solid foundation for integrated PV and energy storage solutions,” the company states.
“Elementa 2 was specially designed to meet the needs of commercial-scale energy storage customers and markets,” it said. “With a high energy density, it fits comfortably in a 20-foot container, streamlining transportation and logistics, and pursuing cost reduction and economic efficiency.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.