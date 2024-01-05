Energy storage provider Bluetti enters rooftop solar market

From pv magazine USA

Bluetti, a provider of both off-grid portable batteries and home energy storage designed to be paired with solar, has announced it will step into the rooftop residential solar market in Texas.

The company announced Bluetti Solar +, a solar and battery home power solution designed for Texas homeowners.

With a plethora of energy equipment choices, particularly with battery energy storage providers, home solar shoppers are often deterred from moving forward by the complexity of the decisions at hand, said Bluetti. The company said by providing an integrated solar and storage solution and a personal project manager under one roof, these complexities are simplified.

“Embarking on the solar journey promises enduring financial and environmental benefits. However, the intricate processes involving research, paperwork, and coordination among multiple parties can be daunting,” explains Francisco Wang, vice president of business development at Bluetti.

With a system proposal software, the company provides customers with a view of their post-installation residence, expected financial returns, and backup duration of their solar battery system. Once customers approve the proposal, a dedicated BLUETTI Solar + project manager oversees the design, permitting process, paperwork completion, buildout, troubleshooting, and inspector quality assurance.

The company’s home energy offering comes with solar panels, Bluetti energy storage with integrated inverters, and a custom production monitoring system. The panels come with a 25-year manufacturer’s warranty, and the batteries are covered for 10 years.

New battery

Last November, Bluetti introduced a new modular residential battery system. The new EP760 battery system allows for up to four lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of 4.96 kWh to be stacked, delivering up to 19.8 kWh energy storage capacity.

Bluetti said the system has been designed to respond to growing calls for an affordable home backup system and takes less than 10 milliseconds to switch from grid power to battery power.

The EP760, which operates at 240 V, can be integrated with existing or future solar systems, supporting up to 9,000 W solar charging.

“Even without solar panels, the EP760 offers an intelligent peak load shifting feature that enables homeowners to charge the system when grid electricity is cheap and discharge it during peak hours, reducing overall energy costs,” the company said.

The inverter measures 636 mm x 325 mm x 370 mm and weighs 44 kg. It has three maximum power point tracking (MPPTs) with an input voltage range of 150 V to 550 V and an efficiency of 97%. The maximum PV input voltage is 500 V. Each battery module measures 636 mm x 325 mm x 338 mm and weighs 58 kg.