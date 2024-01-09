Qcells signs big EPC, PV module deal with Microsoft

From pv magazine USA
The expanded agreement with Qcells makes Microsoft one of the world’s largest purchasers of renewable energy. Qcells agreed to supply Microsoft with 12 GW of solar modules and EPC services over an eight-year period. This expands the 2.5 GW module and EPC agreement reached a year ago.
Qcells, a global supplier of complete clean energy solutions, announced an eight-year strategic alliance with Microsoft. The tech giant wants to cover all of its energy needs with renewable energy, and plans to be carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030.
Through what is Qcells’ largest module and EPC agreement to date, the two companies intend to bring an estimated 1.5 GW of solar panels a year to projects Microsoft has contracted through 2032. This is estimated to be enough to power more than 1.8 million homes a year.
“We are pleased to be a part of such a substantial commitment that will accelerate the global shift to renewable energy solutions,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells. “Qcells is uniquely positioned to ally with Microsoft towards creating a clean, sustainable future because of our investment in building an American-made solar supply chain.”
