Chinese PV Industry Brief: Stationary storage installations hit 21.5 GW in 2023

CNESA said in a new report that China added 21.5 GW/46.6 GWh of new energy storage installations in 2023, up 194% year on year. Most of this capacity came from lithium-ion batteries, accounting for approximately 95% of the total. Other emerging technologies included compressed air energy storage, flow redox batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and flywheel energy storage. China's cumulative energy storage capacity reached 34.5 GW/74.5 GWh by the end of 2023, and CNESA expects the nation to install more than 35 GW in 2024, with lithium-ion batteries to account for 95% of the total.

Renshine Solar has switched on a 150 MW perovskite cell production line. The China-based perovskite manufacturer aims to achieve mass-scale production of perovskite panels with a size of 1.2m*0.6m and an efficiency of 20% by mid-2024. It said it will focus on the development of gigawatt-level production lines to further expand its capacity.