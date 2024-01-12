Chinese PV Industry Brief: Stationary storage installations hit 21.5 GW in 2023

The Zhongguancun Energy Storage Industry and Technology Alliance (CNESA) says China installed 21.5 GW/46.6 GWh of stationary storage capacity in 2023.

Image: Sungrow

Share

CNESA said in a new report that China added 21.5 GW/46.6 GWh of new energy storage installations in 2023, up 194% year on year. Most of this capacity came from lithium-ion batteries, accounting for approximately 95% of the total. Other emerging technologies included compressed air energy storage, flow redox batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and flywheel energy storage. China's cumulative energy storage capacity reached 34.5 GW/74.5 GWh by the end of 2023, and CNESA expects the nation to install more than 35 GW in 2024, with lithium-ion batteries to account for 95% of the total.

Renshine Solar has switched on a 150 MW perovskite cell production line. The China-based perovskite manufacturer aims to achieve mass-scale production of perovskite panels with a size of 1.2m*0.6m and an efficiency of 20% by mid-2024. It said it will focus on the development of gigawatt-level production lines to further expand its capacity.

Popular content

Gaoce has produced its first wafers at a facility in Yibin, Sichuan province. The factory has a planned wafer-cutting capacity of 50 GW. It will be built in two phases, with the initial 25 GW phase to reach full capacity by June 2024. Gaoce has entered the wafer-cutting market with its self-developed GC-800XP Diamond Wire Crystalline Silicon Slicer, which can handle larger sizes and thinner pieces via its advanced control systems.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.