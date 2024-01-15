EmPower Solar furloughs 21 US workers following unionization vote

From pv magazine USA
EmPower Solar, a New York-based commercial solar developer and installer, recently furloughed 40% of its workforce into 2025, and others into 2026. The move came one week after employees voted to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 259.
According to union documents filed with the National Labor Relations Board, a vote was taken on Dec. 21, 2023, by 49 EmPower Solar employees, driven by concerns over working conditions and safety, as well as job security and equitable compensation. Of the votes, 29 were in favor of unionizing, 16 were opposed, one vote was challenged, and the last few votes were left uncounted.
Only two days before the official union vote, Empower Solar filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the union engaged in “coercion, incl’g statements or acts of violence,” in violation of Section 8(b)(1)(A) of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
Popular content
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.