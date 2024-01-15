EmPower Solar furloughs 21 US workers following unionization vote

From pv magazine USA

EmPower Solar, a New York-based commercial solar developer and installer, recently furloughed 40% of its workforce into 2025, and others into 2026. The move came one week after employees voted to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 259.

According to union documents filed with the National Labor Relations Board, a vote was taken on Dec. 21, 2023, by 49 EmPower Solar employees, driven by concerns over working conditions and safety, as well as job security and equitable compensation. Of the votes, 29 were in favor of unionizing, 16 were opposed, one vote was challenged, and the last few votes were left uncounted.

Only two days before the official union vote, Empower Solar filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the union engaged in “coercion, incl’g statements or acts of violence,” in violation of Section 8(b)(1)(A) of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

