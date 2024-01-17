Bluebird Solar unveils M10 half-cut PV modules

From pv magazine India

India’s Bluebird Solar has launched its latest series of half-cut mono PERC PV modules, which are based on M10-sized cells. The line includes monofacial and bifacial half-cut solar panels, with outputs ranging from 400 W to 550 W. The bifacial modules are available in both glass-glass and glass-transparent backsheet variants.

The modules are available in configurations of 108 cells to 144 cells, catering to a range of energy needs. They come with a 30-year linear performance warranty.

The 550 W panel is built with 144 half-cut mono PERC cells, based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. The module’s conversion efficiency is 21.3%. The module measures 2,278 mm × 1,133 mm ×35/40 mm and weighs 28 kg.

Bluebird Solar has a 400 MW fully automated manufacturing unit equipped with cutting-edge robotics technology. With a scalable manufacturing line, Bluebird Solar is currently manufacturing 10BB modules, and can expand to produce 20BB PV modules in the future. All Bluebird Solar panels undergo 2EL testing to ensure microcrack-free PV modules, ensuring the highest standards of quality and durability.

The company will expand its manufacturing capacity to 1.2 GW by March 31, 2024, and to 2 GW by March 31, 2025.