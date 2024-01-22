S-5! offers solar attachment solution to simplify wire management

From pv magazine USA

S-5!, a specialist in solar attachments for metal roofs, has introduced its new MLPE Mount product.

The company describes the MLPE Mount as a universal, cost-effective method for attaching module level power electronics (MLPE) directly to solar module frames. The MLPE Mount is designed to secure optimizers and microinverters along the underside of the module frame at desired locations. According to S-5!, this simplifies wire management and electrically bonds the equipment together to comply with grounding requirements.

The MLPE Mount can be used with most solar modules as well as with all S-5!’s solar attachments, including in rail-based installations or paired with the PVKIT rail-less solar mounting solution for direct attachment to metal roofs, S-5! reports. A tab feature makes it less likely for the mount to rotate during installation, enabling one hand to position the MLPE device on the frame, while the other hand tightens the bolt to secure it.

“We were looking for a simple and cost-effective way to quickly secure optimizers and microinverters to PV frames for rail-less solar installations,” said Ricardo Barroso, director of research and development at S-5! “With its unique teeth and tab design, S-5!’s MLPE Mount secures MLPE devices to module frames with ease without rotation; then penetrates anodization layers and embeds into the frame for superior grip, electric bonding, and grounding (earthing).”

The MLPE Mount, which is UL2703-certified, is designed for solar developers, EPCs, installers and end-users who are looking for an MLPE mounting device for solar module frames, without attaching to rails.

S-5! is exhibiting this week at Intersolar in booth 3027.