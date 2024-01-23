Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huasun opens 3.6 GW heterojunction panel plant

Huasun, a Chinese heterojunction module specialist, says it has invested CNY 5.4 billion ($761.2 million) in its new new 3.6 GW solar factory.

Image: Huasun

Huasun has started manufacturing at its new 3.6 GW heterojunction module factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, requiring a CNY 5.4 billion investment. Construction commenced in March 2023, with trial production starting in January. The facility will produce the company's 210R rectangular heterojunction solar modules, using 182 mm x 105 mm rectangular-cut silicon wafers.

Sungrow has surpassed market expectations in its 2023 performance forecast, anticipating an operating income between CNY 71 billion and CNY 76 billion, up 76% to 89% year on year. The company expects a net profit ranging from CNY 9.3 billion to CNY 10.3 billion, indicating a substantial year-on-year increase of 159% to 187%. It attributed its expectations to the successful expansion of its core businesses, including PV inverters, energy storage systems, and renewable energy investment and development.

