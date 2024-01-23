Mibet debuts ballasted wind-deflecting mounting system for flat roofs

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has launched a new mounting system for PV systems deployed on flat roofs.

The company describes its new Flax S10 product as a non-penetrating ballasted mounting structure with wind deflectors that can meet different tilt angles and be used in roof areas with medium wind load.

The system can reportedly be utilized in concrete roofs, flat grounds and membrane roofs and withstand a wind load of 45m/s and a snow load of 1.6KN/m2. It features a three-sided wind deflector design on both sides and the back. The rear side uses self-tapping screws, and the sides have pre-drilled holes, and can be installed with fine-tooth screws.

The manufacturer said the mounting structure can be pre-installed to a significant height and can be assembled with tool-free connecting components. It also stressed that, thanks to the pre-assembly of the support structure and the connecting components, on-site construction only requires the installation of central and side pressure blocks.

“This product is developed to match the mainstream small-sized 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm modules in the European market, with an installation angle of 10 degrees and a short-side fixing method,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It can also be customized according to the actual conditions of the project site.”

The system is made with AL6005-T5 aluminum combined with galvanized aluminum-zinc and offers three load-bearing options: double-sided load-bearing plates, which require placing cement blocks on both sides of the load-bearing plates; load-bearing support plates, which require placing cement blocks above the load-bearing support plates; and aluminum corner fixed cement blocks, which require placing cement blocks between two aluminum corner pieces.

The product comes with a 10-year warranty.