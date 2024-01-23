US startup offering UL-certified vertical PV systems

From pv magazine USA

Sunstall has announced that UL has certified Sunzaun, its new vertical PV mounting system. Sunzaun has met UL2703 standards, making it the first vertical solar mounting system to achieve such certification for safety and reliability in the United States.

The vertical configuration of the Sunzaun system saves space, allowing for energy production in limited spaces. Sunstall said the system is well-suited for agricultural land, urban environments and areas with restricted land availability.

The vertical orientation of the panels leads to a grid-serving production curve, avoiding the midday production peak of traditional utility-scale arrays. It has other dual-use benefits, like providing shade to crops and saving irrigation water.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Vertical Solar System has successfully passed UL testing, making it the first of its kind nationwide to comply with the UL2703 standard,” said Helge Birenath, chief executive officer and president of Sunstall.

The German-designed Sunzaun vertical arrays were installed in 2022 at a winery in Somerset, California, demonstrating the dual-use ability vertical PV tech. The solar array, installed within rows of grapevines, is composed of 43 modules with 450 W each, connected to a microinverter and two batteries.

The design uses holes in the module frames to make a simple attachment to two piles, negating the need for a heavy racking system. The bifacial solar modules produce energy on both sides of the vertically oriented array.

