US secondary market for PV modules offers low-cost buying opportunities

From pv magazine USA

EnergyBin runs a business-to-business solar equipment commerce platform, selling secondary-market components for goods that are not sold via primary distribution channels. In its latest report, “PV Module Price Index for the Secondary Market”, it noted an increase in secondary market volume, and an industry-wide decrease in module prices.

“Half-way through 2023, we began to see prices drop as the market sought to correct itself,” said Renee Kuehl, chief operations officer of EnergyBin. “Yet, we expect prices to continue to fluctuate as supply ebbs and flows. Therefore, it’s more imperative than ever to keep a watchful eye on prices.”

The most recent report shows data for module spot prices transacted in December 2023. Secondary market modules traded on EnergyBin traded at $0.261/W for all black modules, high-efficiency modules fetched a price of $0.376/W, mainstream modules $0.246/W, low-cost modules $0.199/W, and used modules averaged $0.095/W.

Mainstream modules are defined as standard modules with efficiencies between 19% and 21% and typically built with mono p-type or n-type PERC, HJT, or TOPCon cells. This category of modules has decreased in price 38.5% year-over-year since December 2022. More than 80% of the modules traded on EnergyBin in 2023 had efficiencies of 19% or greater. “Low-cost” modules are legacy or lower wattage modules in new condition with efficiencies at or below, and these modules have decreased 44.1% year on year.

