China’s new PV installations hit 216.88 GW in 2023

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) has revealed that China’s cumulative PV capacity reached 609.49 GW at the end of 2023.

Image: pv magazine

Share

China's NEA has revealed that China's cumulative PV capacity has reached 609.49 at the end of 2023.

The nation added 216.88 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, up 148.12% increase from 2022. In 2022, the country added 87.41 GW of solar.

According to the NEA's figures, China deployed around 163.88 GW in the first 11 months of 2023 and around 53 GW in December alone.

Popular content

The NEA said investments in the Chinese PV market totaled CNY 670 billion ($94.4 billion) in 2023.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.