China’s new PV installations hit 216.88 GW in 2023

China's NEA has revealed that China's cumulative PV capacity has reached 609.49 at the end of 2023.
The nation added 216.88 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, up 148.12% increase from 2022. In 2022, the country added 87.41 GW of solar.
According to the NEA's figures, China deployed around 163.88 GW in the first 11 months of 2023 and around 53 GW in December alone.
Popular content
The NEA said investments in the Chinese PV market totaled CNY 670 billion ($94.4 billion) in 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.