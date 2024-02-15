French consortium unveils multi-functional solar roofing solution

Ten years of R&D activity have resulted in the Oasis Biosolar hydroactive roof, certified to the Enquête Tecnique Nouvelle (ETN) standard by Alpes Contrôles, Sud-Est Prévention.

“We are currently testing the system, but this does not prevent us from carrying out marketing at the same time,” Pierrick Le Carval, an accounts manager for Le Prieuré, told pv magazine France.

Le Carval said that the roofing solution has already performed well in two pilot projects deployed on the rooftops of the National Solar Energy Institute (INES) in Chambéry and the ECE engineering school in Paris.