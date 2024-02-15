French consortium unveils multi-functional solar roofing solution

A French consortium has developed a roofing solution that integrates solar, storage, rainwater management, and the protection of vegetation. The group says plants under the PV modules can increase solar power generation by more than 10%.

Image: Le Prieuré

From pv magazine France

Le Prieuré and IRFTS, a France-based supplier of PV mounting systems, have developed a new roofing solution that integrates solar generation, rainwater management, storage, and protected spaces for vegetation.

Ten years of R&D activity have resulted in the Oasis Biosolar hydroactive roof, certified to the Enquête Tecnique Nouvelle (ETN) standard by Alpes Contrôles, Sud-Est Prévention.

“We are currently testing the system, but this does not prevent us from carrying out marketing at the same time,” Pierrick Le Carval, an accounts manager for Le Prieuré, told pv magazine France.

Le Carval said that the roofing solution has already performed well in two pilot projects deployed on the rooftops of the National Solar Energy Institute (INES) in Chambéry and the ECE engineering school in Paris.

According to Le Carval, vegetation under solar panels can boost energy production by 10.44%, using evapotranspiration to cool panels and enhance performance in high heat. Oasis Biosolar integrates the patented Oasis green roof rainwater management system, storing excess rainwater and using capillarity wicks to water plants. IRFTS has created a rail and support system for mounting various photovoltaic panels directly on “hydrostock” bins.

“Without any stress for solar professionals,” said Carval.”The support is completely separated from the waterproofing membrane, which facilitates its implementation.”

The French water agency has described the Oasis Biosolar solution as an alternative technique eligible for France's rooftop PV incentive scheme.

