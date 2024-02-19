New mounting system for east-west C&I PV systems

Dutch PV system supplier Autarco has introduced a new mounting structure for commercial and industrial PV systems.

Its Flow platform is a symmetrical system for rooftops with slopes of up to 5 degrees.

“It was been designed with installers in mind and offers a solution to quickly, safely and easily install larger solar panels on flat roofs,” the company said.

It claimed that the new system simplifies the installation of large-size solar panels and creates large connected fields with coverage of up to 50 meters.

“It is an excellent option for large-scale projects and commercial applications,” said Autarco.

The company supplies the Flow system with pre-assembled components with fewer packaging materials and a single tool for installation. It features a hinge placed directly beneath each panel, “which means a smooth and quick assembly process,” it said, noting that cables are integrated into the system.

Autarco said claims that Flow “guarantees stability in regions with high wind and high snow load, thanks to the clamps on the long side of the solar panels.” It did not provide additional details about the specific loads.

The manufacturer is offering a 10-year product warranty.