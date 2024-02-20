Colombia assigns 4.4 GW of solar for $0.0182/kWh in latest energy auction

The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy has allocated 4,441 MW of PV capacity in the “Reliability Charge” energy auction.
The allocations represent around 99% of the assigned capacity, with the remaining 1% coming from an 18 MW gas plant, 15 MW of biomass, and 5 MW of biogas.
The procurement exercise concluded with a final price of $0.0182/kWh. The selected projects will have to deliver power to the Colombian grid from Dec. 1, 2027, to Nov. 30, 2028.
Popular content
The assigned capacity will be provided by 80 power plants, with 27 already under development. Six plants are now under construction, and 47 are operational.
Colombia had an operational installed PV capacity of around 457 MW by the end of 2022, according to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.