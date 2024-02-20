Colombia assigns 4.4 GW of solar for $0.0182/kWh in latest energy auction

The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy has allocated 4,441 MW of PV capacity in the “Reliability Charge” energy auction.

The allocations represent around 99% of the assigned capacity, with the remaining 1% coming from an 18 MW gas plant, 15 MW of biomass, and 5 MW of biogas.

The procurement exercise concluded with a final price of $0.0182/kWh. The selected projects will have to deliver power to the Colombian grid from Dec. 1, 2027, to Nov. 30, 2028.

The assigned capacity will be provided by 80 power plants, with 27 already under development. Six plants are now under construction, and 47 are operational.

Colombia had an operational installed PV capacity of around 457 MW by the end of 2022, according to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.