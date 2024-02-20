Italy’s annual new solar additions hit 5.23 GW in 2023

Italy reached 30.28 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, spread across 1,594,974 installations, at the end of December 2023, according to new statistics from Italia Solare, the nation's solar energy association.
In 2023, new PV additions hit 5.23 GW. This compares to 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021.
Popular content
According to Italia Solare, 43% (2.26 GW) of the solar connected to the grid last year came from residential installations, while the C&I segment accounted for 35% (1.82 GW). Utility-scale PV plants accounted for 22% (1.16 GW) of the total.
“During 2023, 12 utility scale plants were connected, for a total of 417 MW, of which six are located between Sicily and Sardinia, for a total of 222 MW,” the association said in a statement. “The other eight plants are distributed between Basilicata, Lazio, Piedmont and Puglia.”
The trade body also said last year's growth was mainly due to the so-called “super bonus” for building renovation projects, which recently expired, as well as high energy prices.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.