Fraunhofer ISE opens module lab in old Solar Fabrik factory

From pv magazine Germany

Fraunhofer ISE has set up a solar module research center at a former Solar Fabrik factory in Freiburg, Germany, where the research center itself is headquartered.

The Module-TEC solar module evaluation center will develop new module concepts, so manufacturers do not have to purchase testing systems and materials to assess the performance of their products. The laboratory offers systems for cell interconnection, laminators and a range of materials and solar cell technologies for testing.

Fraunhofer ISE's “TestLab PV Modules” offers unique development opportunities for module technologies, including pre-certification according to IEC. It will support manufacturers from virtual analysis to prototype construction and long-term stability assessment. Popular content The concept, akin to “PV TEC,” which was launched in 2005, aligns with Fraunhofer ISE's setup for solar cell and production equipment manufacturers. Module-TEC consolidates these activities, said Fraunhofer ISE. In recent years, Fraunhofer ISE has achieved milestones like bringing conductive, lead-free adhesive for solar cell interconnection to market readiness with Teamtechnik in 2018. It has also developed the matrix shingle concept with M10 Industries and M10 Solar Equipment, and has collaborated with Heckert Solar to create a module using half cells from G12 wafers last year. “By reorganizing and expanding our Module-TEC, we hope to be able to support photovoltaic companies even faster and more comprehensively,” said Holger Neuhaus, the head of the laboratory and Fraunhofer ISE department head for PV module technology.