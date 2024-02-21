Argentina hits 1.36 GW of PV capacity

From pv magazine Latam

According to the latest monthly report from Cammesa, Argentina's state-owned electricity market operator, the country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 1,366 MW at the end of December 2023.

Cammesa also revealed that the country added around 262 MW of newly installed solar power in 2023. Developers installed 33 MW of new PV capacity in 2022, compared to around 300 MW in 2021.

At the end of December 2023, installed PV systems accounted for around 3.1% of total national generation capacity.

PV is distributed regionally in Argentina. Of the total 1,366 MW, the largest portion, 736 MW, is located in the northwestern part of the country, which includes the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Tucumán, Catamarca, La Rioja and Santiago del Estero. These areas represent a little more than 20% of the country's territory.

The Cuyo region hosts an additional 512 MW, situated in Mendoza, San Juan, and San Luis. The central part of Argentina, covering Entre Ríos, Córdoba, and Santa Fe, holds the remaining 118 MW.