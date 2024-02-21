Argentina hits 1.36 GW of PV capacity

From pv magazine Latam
According to the latest monthly report from Cammesa, Argentina's state-owned electricity market operator, the country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 1,366 MW at the end of December 2023.
Cammesa also revealed that the country added around 262 MW of newly installed solar power in 2023. Developers installed 33 MW of new PV capacity in 2022, compared to around 300 MW in 2021.
At the end of December 2023, installed PV systems accounted for around 3.1% of total national generation capacity.
Popular content
PV is distributed regionally in Argentina. Of the total 1,366 MW, the largest portion, 736 MW, is located in the northwestern part of the country, which includes the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Tucumán, Catamarca, La Rioja and Santiago del Estero. These areas represent a little more than 20% of the country's territory.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.