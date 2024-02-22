Future Solar to ramp up PV module capacity to 1.2 GW

From pv magazine India
Future Solar has revealed plans to expand its solar module capacity to 1.2 GW, from 500 MW per year at present. It manufactures mono PERC, mono PERC bifacial and TOPCon modules at its factory in Karjan, Gujarat.
The company unveiled its bifacial dual-glass n-type TOPCon modules at Intersolar India 2024 this week.
The modules are built with 144 half-cut, M10, 16BB TOPCon cells. These are available in power ratings from 560 W to 600 W with a maximum efficiency of 23.23%.
The modules weigh 32 kg and measure 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm. The front glass is 2 mm anti-reflective semi-tempered and rear cover is 2 mm semi-tempered.
