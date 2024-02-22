Vikram Solar displays new 725 W bifacial heterojunction PV modules

Vikram Solar has developed new glass-glass bifacial PV modules based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) G12 half-cut solar cells. The modules are available in power ratings ranging from 700 W to 725 W, with efficiencies between 22.53% and 23.34%, respectively.

Image: Vikram Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar unveiled its Suryava series of glass-glass solar modules this week at Intersolar India 2024. The modules, based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) technology, are available in power ratings ranging from 700 W to 725 W, with efficiencies between 22.53% and 23.34%, respectively.

The modules are built with G12, half-cut solar cells. The number of solar cells per module is 132. The modules have a temperature coefficient (of power) of -0.26% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C. The low temperature coefficient minimizes generation losses at high temperatures, according to the company.

Popular content

The modules measure 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weigh 39.5 kg. They come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The degradation in the first year is 1% and the power output at the end of 30 years is guaranteed to be no less than 87.98% of the nominal output power.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.