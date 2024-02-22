Vikram Solar displays new 725 W bifacial heterojunction PV modules

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar unveiled its Suryava series of glass-glass solar modules this week at Intersolar India 2024. The modules, based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) technology, are available in power ratings ranging from 700 W to 725 W, with efficiencies between 22.53% and 23.34%, respectively.

The modules are built with G12, half-cut solar cells. The number of solar cells per module is 132. The modules have a temperature coefficient (of power) of -0.26% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C. The low temperature coefficient minimizes generation losses at high temperatures, according to the company.

The modules measure 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weigh 39.5 kg. They come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The degradation in the first year is 1% and the power output at the end of 30 years is guaranteed to be no less than 87.98% of the nominal output power.