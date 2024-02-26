Italy publishes operating rules for energy communities

From pv magazine Italy
Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has published the operating rules for energy communities, following the publication of the final provisions on Jan. 24.
The new rules describe how project developers can secure access to the rebates offered by the Italian government for the construction of energy communities under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), while also explaining how these incentives can be added with the feed-in tariffs being granted to these communities.
The new provisions also describe how PV systems deployed before Dec. 15, 2021, may be included in the incentive scheme. The rules establish that they can represent up to 30% of an energy community's total generating capacity.
In October 2023, the GSE published an interactive map of the primary substations in Italy. The tool allows users to geolocalize connection points for energy communities, as required by Italian legislation on self-consumption.
Italy introduced the first provisions for solar energy communities in March 2020.
