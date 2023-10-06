Italy publishes interactive map of substations for energy communities

From pv magazine Italy
GSE has published an interactive map of the primary substations in Italy. The tool allows users to geolocalize connection points for energy communities, as required by Italian legislation on self-consumption.
Self-consumption collectives consist of consumers within the same building or complex, while energy communities encompass a broader range, including businesses and public organizations near power sources.
The GSE is required to update the interactive map every two years. It currently lists approximately 2,000 primary cabins across the country.
Popular content
In Italy, energy communities receive special tariffs for shared renewable energy systems up to 200 kW, and surplus power can be injected into the grid without compensation, possibly encouraging storage adoption.
Self-consumed electricity avoids bill charges but lacks direct incentives, relying on indirect incentives through avoided electricity costs ranging from €0.13 ($0.14)/kWh to €0.20/kWh.
Italy introduced new provisions for solar energy communities in March 2020.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.