India’s Nova Solar expanding PV module capacity to 1.2 GW

From pv magazine India
Novasys Greenergy has revealed plans to expand its PV module capacity to 1.2 GW with the commissioning of two new stringers of 400 MW each by the middle of April.
The company currently has 600 MW of production capacity. It produces polycrystalline (200 MW) and mono PERC modules and is equipped to handle TOPCon production. It said it will phase out polycrystalline production by March 15.
At Intersolar India last week, Novasys Greenergy introduced its Rigel Plus Series 550 Wp mono PERC bifacial modules, which have a 21.3% efficiency rating.
The modules are built with 144 half-cut M10 cells. The open-circuit voltage is 49.93 V and the short-circuit current is 13.97 A. The module fill factor is 78.92%.
