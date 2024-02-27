Waaree showcases 420 W mono PERC flexible solar modules

From pv magazine India

Waaree introduced new 420 Wp mono PERC flexible, lightweight solar modules at Intersolar India last week. The modules, launched under its FLW series, measure 2,200 mm × 1,060 mm × 20 mm.

Waaree said that the flexible, lightweight solar panels can be seamlessly integrated into a range of environments. It claimed that they are ideal for applications in which traditional, rigid panels could pose challenges.

Waaree said it can offer completely customized, flexible solutions from 3 Wp to 500 Wp to suit customer needs. It said the modules can be purchased with white or black backsheets. The mounting options include mechanical and peel-and-stick variants.

The modules use a scratch-resistant composite glass polymer as the first layer, which also prevents dust accumulation. Multiple layers of encapsulants make the modules flexible and durable, claimed Waaree.

Popular content

Conventional solar panels are heavy and rigid. They require mounting structures and involve the penetration of rooftops, leading to higher additional costs. Waaree said its flexible modules are up to 70% lighter than conventional glass panels. They can be seamlessly integrated with underlying installation surfaces and can be easily installed, even on dome-shaped structures and tent fabrics.

The potential applications include rooftops, electric vehicles, portable power solutions, and military uses, it said.

The company added that the modules are optimized for maximum performance under scattered light and extreme weather conditions. They are compatible with lead-acid, AGM, gel, and lithium batteries.