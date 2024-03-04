AmpIn Solar begins working on 1.3 GW solar factory in India

From pv magazine India

AmpIn Solar – a joint venture between AmpIn Energy Transition and Jupiter International – plans to set up a greenfield factory for 1.3 GW of solar cells and modules in Bhubaneswar, under the Indian government’s PLI scheme.

Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of the Indian state of Odisha, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new PV manufacturing facility last week.

AmpIn Solar will use the PV modules in India and supply them to third-party developers.

The company said in October 2023 that it is planning significant renewable-energy investments in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

The company purportedly has the largest solar open-access portfolio in eastern India, at 200 MW. It also has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with CESC for a 250 MW wind-solar hybrid project, and a 10.5 MW behind-the-meter industrial solar project.