Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huaneng buys $0.12/W modules in 10 GW tender

Huaneng Group concluded a PV module procurement process on March 4. It selected eight manufacturers – JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Huayao PV, Longi, Tongwei, GCL SI, Risen, and Huasun. The tender section for 2 GW of P-type panel products resulted in an average price of CNY 0.842 ($0.12)/W. In the tenders for 7.5 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and 500 MW of heterojunction solar cells (HJT) – totaling 8 GW of N-type products – the average price was CNY 0.887/W. The companies will collectively share 10 GW of orders, but the specific allocation among them has not been disclosed.
Konka Group, a home appliance manufacturer, reportedly plans to invest in a new PV glass production line in Qiannan prefecture, Guizhou province, with a daily capacity of 1,200 tons. The project is expected to commence operations in June 2025, according to an announcement from the Guizhou Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology. This venture marks Konka Group's latest foray into the PV glass sector, following its previous investment in a production line in Jiangxi province in 2021, which has an annual output of 15 million square meters.
Trina Solar recently secured Product Carbon Footprint Certificates for its entire line of Vertex N solar modules, including the Vertex N 720W series panels and Vertex N 625W, following verification by UL Solutions this week. This latest certification adds to Trina Solar's growing list of green certifications in Western markets, building on previous recognitions such as the UL EPD and Italian EPD received in December 2023.
