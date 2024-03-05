Kensa launches residential heat pump with coefficient of performance of 4.36

UK-based heat pump manufacturer Kensa has unveiled a new ground-source heat pump for residential applications.

Called Shoebox NX Ground Source Heat Pump, the new product is available in two versions with a nominal thermal rating of 3 kW and 6 kW, respectively, with the price ranging from £4,450 ($5.639) to £5,970.

The smallest product measures 515 mm x 480 mm x 360 mm, while the largest system has dimensions of 585 mm x 610 mm x 595 mm.

“When combined with our Networked Ground Source Heat Pumps solution, it unlocks cosy homes in the winter and cooler homes in the summer for almost anyone, and at low costs to the consumer,” the manufacturer said. “It has an A+++ energy efficiency rating and a 25-year life expectancy”

Kensa said the heat pump system has a coefficient of performance of 4.36 and can produce hot water temperatures up to 65 C.

“It can heat water to over 60 C without the need for an immersion heater and provide passive cooling to cool homes during the summer at a much lower cost than air-conditioning,” the company explained.

The manufacturer offers a 5-year warranty for the core heat pump unit and a 2-year warranty for the controller and water pumps.

“The Shoebox NX Ground Source Heat Pump can provide passive cooling to cool homes during the summer at a much lower cost than air-conditioning,” the company said. “It is designed to work in flats, apartments, terraced houses, tenements and new build properties.”

Kensa is currently planning to expand its operations and facilitate the installation of 50,000 heat pumps per year by 2030.