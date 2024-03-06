Longi launches anti-dust solar module for C&I segment

From pv magazine Australia

Longi has introduced its new Hi-MO X6 Guardian C&I module at Sydney’s Smart Energy Conference.

The module for the the Australian market allows water to run freely off its surface, so dusty residue does not build up around the edges where the frame meets the glass. However, the module still has traditional framing on its longer sides, so the modules must be mounted on a vertical axis, rather than horizontally.

The module uses back contact (BC) technology, which Longi fully transitioned its Australian ranges to in 2023. BC technology has advantages for panel efficiencies, as it reduces shading losses.

The Guardian module’s maximum power output is 590 W. It is big and particularly long, measuring 2,281 mm x 1,134 mm, and weighing in at 27.2 kg.

The company plans to launch a residential module with the same self-cleaning frame concept in the third quarter or fourth quarter of this year, with dimensions of about 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm.

In terms of cost, the company said the Hi-MO X6 Guardian comes in around AUD 0.30 ($0.20)/watt.

Later this month, Longi will also launch a new Ultra Black module to the residential Australian market, with a power output of 440 W. One of the Ultra Black panel’s features is that it is fingerprint-proof, making it easier for installers to handle without marking. Representatives for the company said this does not extend to fingertips covered in sunscreen or zinc, however.

Longi is not the only company in the Australian market with an anti-dust module based on a lowered frame design. DAH Solar has been supplying its Full Screen module in the country since October 2023 through wholesaler Austra Energy. The DAH Full Screen module has all edges of its frame lowered to prevent the accumulation of dust and water.