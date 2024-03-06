New solar carport from France

From pv magazine France
France-based pergola manufacturer Heolian has developed a new solar carport solution for residential applications.
The company has been offering its new Atrium Electron carport since January. “As designers of pergolas, carports and lightweight roofs, we wanted to add photovoltaic design skills to offer a complete product, without our customers needing to look elsewhere,” Julien Brosse, the company's CEO and the product designer, told pv magazine France.
Patented in mid-December 2023, the carport consists of a structure, either self-supporting or attached to the building, made of aluminum extruded in France and 100% recyclable. Depending on the configuration chosen, the system can have four or six posts each measuring 120 mm x 120 mm, supporting 8 to 20 photovoltaic panels. The carport is also equipped with rainwater drainage.
According to the manufacturer, its installation does not require structural work and a simple declaration of work is sufficient if the surface area is less than 20 m². The assembly process has two phases: the carpentry with the assembly of the photovoltaic panels on the aluminum structure and the electrical connections. “The electrician intervenes with a quick connection,” said Brosse. “There are no screws, just a cover system with spring effects to allow it to access the MC4 cable extensions and the 220 V garland. Without any crimping to be done on-site.”
The system is equipped with 21.8%-efficient 425 W bifacial modules produced by French manufacturer Duoenergy and microinverters. The panels feature TOPCon technology and have a size of 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm.
Affordable at around €1,000 ($1,087) per m2, the Atrium Electron carport can also be equipped with an electric vehicle power charging station.
