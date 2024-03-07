Chelion Australia rolls out new residential energy storage system

From pv magazine Australia

Chelion Australia said the first shipments of its new all-in-one residential solar power storage solution arrived in the Australia in late February and the first of those units have now been installed.

“This has already started rolling out,” Chelion Business Development Manager Isaac Turner said at the Smart Energy Expo in Sydney. “Our first container came in about three weeks ago and we maybe have 20 units left. The next container is coming in June.”

Chelion said the iHome-S-HD1H01 series is a modular, lithium iron phosphate DC/AC-coupled storage solution. It offers flexible expansion in 5 kWh modules up to 40 kWh.

The company said each module has a built-in DC/DC converter that is “pre-optimized to perform at the highest level.” The systems come equipped with internal smart metering and a powerful energy management system. The batteries have a round-trip efficiency of about 90% and offer a number of operational modes, including self-consumption, off-grid, energy scheduling and back-up power of up to 7.8 kW.

Chelion said the systems are easily stackable, weighing it at 140 kg and measuring 800 mm x 1,235 mm x 200 mm. The system, which comes with a 10-year warranty, can be mounted on floors or walls.

The new iHome offering is part of a growing list of storage solutions offered by Brisbane-based Chelion Australia.

It is also supplying storage solutions for the commercial market, including the Matrix Ares and Zeus series. The Ares is a 163 kWh all-in-one unit, with integrated HVAC, while the Zeus is a liquid-cooled 301 kWh system.

Chelion said the Zeus offers “almost unlimited expandability” for clients with demanding peak-load or very-high efficiency AC output requirements.