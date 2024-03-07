FläktGroup unveils heat pump with seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.76

The Swedish manufacturer said its new heat pump is an ideal solution for offices, shops, hotels and industrial buildings. The new product has a size of 15 kW to 41 kW and uses difluoromethane (R-32) as a refrigerant.

The FGAH-AH heat pump

Image: FläktGroup

Share

Swedish heating specialist FläktGroup has unveiled a switchable heat pump for commercial applications.

The company said its new FGAH-AH heat pump is an ideal solution for offices, shops, hotels and industrial buildings in a 2-pipe change-over system

The new product is available in six versions with a cooling capacity ranging from 14 kW to 36 kW and a heating capacity of 15 kW to 41 kW. It uses difluoromethane (R-32) as a refrigerant. R-32 has a global warming potential (GWP) of 677, which is 66% lower than R-410A.

The heat pump can purportedly operate at down to -20 C outside temperature and provide hot water at a temperature of 45 C. With an outside temperature above -5 C, the hot water temperature can reach up to 60 C.

“The control option of on-site auxiliary heating rods also enables bivalent-parallel or bivalent-alternative operation,” the manufacturer stated. “In summer, the units can be switched to cooling mode with media temperatures between -8 and 18 C.”

Popular content

FlätGroup said the heat pump has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.76 for low-temperature applications and 3.48  for medium temperatures.

“The units are equipped as standard with energy-efficient and controllable EC fans, electronic expansion valves, as well as a hydrophilic coating of the copper-aluminum heat exchanger to improve the condensate drainage in heating mode,” the company said in a statement. “Optionally, built-in speed-controlled pumps, as well as a suitable expansion vessel are available to reduce installation times and wiring effort. The speed-controlled scroll compressors adapt the heating and cooling capacity to the current demand in a wide working range.”

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.