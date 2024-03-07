FläktGroup unveils heat pump with seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.76

Swedish heating specialist FläktGroup has unveiled a switchable heat pump for commercial applications.
The company said its new FGAH-AH heat pump is an ideal solution for offices, shops, hotels and industrial buildings in a 2-pipe change-over system
The new product is available in six versions with a cooling capacity ranging from 14 kW to 36 kW and a heating capacity of 15 kW to 41 kW. It uses difluoromethane (R-32) as a refrigerant. R-32 has a global warming potential (GWP) of 677, which is 66% lower than R-410A.
The heat pump can purportedly operate at down to -20 C outside temperature and provide hot water at a temperature of 45 C. With an outside temperature above -5 C, the hot water temperature can reach up to 60 C.
“The control option of on-site auxiliary heating rods also enables bivalent-parallel or bivalent-alternative operation,” the manufacturer stated. “In summer, the units can be switched to cooling mode with media temperatures between -8 and 18 C.”
FlätGroup said the heat pump has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.76 for low-temperature applications and 3.48 for medium temperatures.
“The units are equipped as standard with energy-efficient and controllable EC fans, electronic expansion valves, as well as a hydrophilic coating of the copper-aluminum heat exchanger to improve the condensate drainage in heating mode,” the company said in a statement. “Optionally, built-in speed-controlled pumps, as well as a suitable expansion vessel are available to reduce installation times and wiring effort. The speed-controlled scroll compressors adapt the heating and cooling capacity to the current demand in a wide working range.”
