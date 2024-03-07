Maldives opens tender for 12.5 MWp of grid-tied solar systems

The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives is accepting bidders for the installation of 12.5 MWp of grid-tied solar systems on selected islands across the country.

An invitation to bid says the project, which will be supported by the Asian Development Bank, will be developed on a design, build, finance, own, operate, maintain and transfer basis.

Registration with the Ministry of Finance opened on March 6 and will close on July 4. Bidding documents and related documentation will be made available to registered applicants.

The Maldives had approximately 36 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.