Trina Solar launches all-black 450 W solar modules

Trina Solar has presented an all-black version of its Vertex S+ solar modules for residential applications.
The Chinese solar module manufacturer said that the new NEG9R.25 product has a power output of 450 W. It measures
1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21 kg.
The modules use glass on the front and back are each 1.6 millimeters thick. They offer a power conversion efficiency of 22.5%.
The modules have passed the 35 mm hail test and requirements for IEC fire protection. Their mechanical resilience is also purportedly high, according to Trina Solar. It said they can withstand snow loads of up to 5,400 Pascals and wind loads of 4,000 Pascals.
Trina Solar offers a product guarantee of up to 25 years and a performance guarantee of 30 years. It claims the modules have low degradation rates.
