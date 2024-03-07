Encavis starts building 260 MW of solar in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Encavis, a Hamburg-based wind and solar project operator, has announced plans to build one of the largest PV plants in Germany through its Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM) subsidiary.

The project will be located in the municipality of Bartow, in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.

The plant will be built for Encavis Infrastructure Fund IV (EIF IV) on a site spanning 205 hectares. Construction of the first phase is scheduled to begin this month, with completion scheduled for the summer of 2025. The schedule for the second construction phase has yet to be determined. The total output of the solar project is expected to be 260 MW, and the annual electricity yield has been estimated at 270 GWh.

The company, which claims a PV portfolio of around 2.2 GW of installed capacity across more than 200 projects, said it wants to demonstrate its “competence for demanding investments in the field of renewable energy” with the project in Bartow.

“Based on our experience and knowledge, we will ensure that the solar park is operated not only ecologically, but also economically profitably,” said board spokesman Karsten Mieth.

Refinancing through funds from the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) is not possible for a project of this size, but Encavis has yet to provide any information about the sale of the electricity.

Upon completion, the Witznitz solar park could be Germany's largest solar project, adding more than 600 MW to the grid.