Longi introduces HPBC photovoltaic modules with 22.8% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled two new modules based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology.
The company has yet to explain exactly what HPBC is, but it is believed to be an extension of p-type interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology that combines the structural advantages of PERC, TOPCon, and IBC solar. Additionally, BC technology can be combined with p-type wafers, for which Longi has substantial production capacities, giving it an advantage over the more common IBC technology.
The two new modules are called Hi-MO X6 Explorer and Hi-MO X6 Guardian. They have identical dimensions of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and the same weight of 31.8 kg. Their power output ranges from 565 W to 590 W and their efficiency spans from 21.9% to 22.8%.
The modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.28%/C.
According to the manufacturer, the Explorer panels offer a first-year degradation of 1.5% and subsequent annual degradation of 0.4% per year, while for the Guardian module, which was specifically engineered to endure high temperatures and humidity levels, the expected degradation is 1% in the first year and 0.35% in the following years.
Longi attributes the strong “heat and humidity resistant” performance of the Hi-MO X6 Guardian to the unique properties of the HPBC cell. It said the absence of silver aluminum alloy in the electrode material reduces the likelihood of electrochemical reactions. Additionally, the module incorporates a double-sided polyolefin elastomer (POE) encapsulant, which reportedly offers seven times more resistance to water vapor compared to traditional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA). The encapsulation process includes a high water-blocking sealant with a molecular structure that enhances water-blocking effectiveness.
The new products come with a 30-year linear power output warranty, with the 30-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power.
