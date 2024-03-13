Austrian startup offers standardized system for solar bike roads

From pv magazine Germany

Since spring 2023, fans of German football team SC Freiburg have had some protection from the weather when they cycle to the stadium. A 300-meter-long PV roof stretches over part of the cycle path – Germany's first system of its kind.

Austrian startup Mo Energy Systems, which is in which already presented standardized solutions for photovoltaic facades last year, has now developed a standardized system for such solar cycle paths.

Thanks to prefabrication, the system is quick to install, according to the manufacturer. Around 100 meters of cycle path can be covered within a few days, Mo Energy Systems said. It developed the product together with the Austrian company PR Stromkreis Elektrotechnik and architectural firm Gerold Strehle.

The 12-meter standard elements are designed to make it possible to equip routes of any length with PV. The width is between 2 meters and 4.5 meters. Mo Energy Systems calculates that a km of cycle path with a width of 3 meters could generate around 450,000 kWh of electricity per year.

Popular content

In addition to the modules and brackets, each structure includes a steel substructure with cables as well as a foundation. The anchoring is implemented without any concrete or excavation work. The inverters are integrated into the supporting structure.

According to Mo Energy Systems, the system is vandal-proof and can be dismantled and reassembled elsewhere without leaving any residue. Maintenance and cleaning are carried out using rail-guided stationary or temporary trolleys.

The project was awarded the “Special Prize for Visionary Concepts” at the 4th Innovation Award for Integrated Photovoltaics of the Austrian Technology Platform Photovoltaics (TPPV). The prize will be awarded on April 4, 2024, in Vienna.