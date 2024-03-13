ACEN, BrightNight to develop 1 GW of renewables in Philippines

ACEN and BrightNight have announced plans to invest an estimated $1.2 billion over the next five years to develop up to 1 GW of renewable energy projects in the Philippines.

ACEN has approximately 4.8 GW of attributable renewable capacity across the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India and a target of 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030.

BrightNight is developing a global portfolio of 23 GW across the United States and the Asia Pacific, including Australia.

“They have demonstrated success in scaling and operating large fleets of renewable assets through strategic partnerships across the region, and our existing India partnership is already delivering tremendous value,” said BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann.

Popular content

In 2023, ACEN Renewables International formed a 50-50 partnership with BrightNight to develop, construct, and operate approximately 1.2 GW of large-scale solar and wind projects in India.

“The success of our joint projects in India, which are already winning customers and building capacity, serves as a solid foundation for our venture in the Philippines,” said ACEN Group Chief Investment Officer Patrice Clausse. “This move is a strategic fit for ACEN and aligns with our dedication to meeting our customer’s energy requirements while upholding our environmental and social responsibilities.”

Author: Ed Foley