Sunman unveils 520 W glass-free solar panel with 19.3% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Sunman has launched new monocrystalline panels with a power output of up to 520 W.

“Our new product supports all types of installation methods including quick-bonding and removable mechanical mounting,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The module comes pre-integrated with mounting hardware and bracket, which saves 40% of installation time.”

The SMH520J-12X12UW module features a power conversion efficiency of 19.3%. Its open circuit voltage is 49.5 V and the short-circuit current is 13.56A.

The new product has a size of 2,246 mm × 1,197 x 2 mm and weighs in at 11.1 kg or 4.1 kg/m2. It relies on 144 half-cut monocrystalline cells, a white backsheet, a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy, and a junction box with an IP 68 rating.

The glass-free panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. The power temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

Popular content

The new module, which comes with a 25-year linear power output warranty and a 12-year product guarantee, is manufactured through a process based on the use of glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP), which the manufacturer says reduces light reflection and opens up new assembly options.

The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.