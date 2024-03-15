Sunman unveils 520 W glass-free solar panel with 19.3% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Sunman has launched new monocrystalline panels with a power output of up to 520 W.
“Our new product supports all types of installation methods including quick-bonding and removable mechanical mounting,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The module comes pre-integrated with mounting hardware and bracket, which saves 40% of installation time.”
The SMH520J-12X12UW module features a power conversion efficiency of 19.3%. Its open circuit voltage is 49.5 V and the short-circuit current is 13.56A.
The new product has a size of 2,246 mm × 1,197 x 2 mm and weighs in at 11.1 kg or 4.1 kg/m2. It relies on 144 half-cut monocrystalline cells, a white backsheet, a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy, and a junction box with an IP 68 rating.
The glass-free panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. The power temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.
Popular content
The new module, which comes with a 25-year linear power output warranty and a 12-year product guarantee, is manufactured through a process based on the use of glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP), which the manufacturer says reduces light reflection and opens up new assembly options.
The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.