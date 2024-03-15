Mexico’s distributed solar installations hit 700 MW in 2023

From pv magazine Mexico

Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission has published statistics for distributed-generation facilities with capacities of less than 0.5 MW for 2023. The figures show that total installed capacity reached 3,361 MW at the end of December 2023.

This capacity comes from 411,085 registered interconnection contracts. Solar account for 410,810 of these contracts. This equates to 3,339.31 MW, 99.33% of the total.

The commission's statistics show that 76,101 new contracts were signed last year, for a total of 728.93 MW. These are both the highest figures since 2007, when the regulator started tracking distributed generation. Interconnection contracts increased by 22.7%, and installed capacity rose by 27.7% compared to 334,984 contracts in 2022.

Jalisco has the most interconnection contracts (74,261) and installed capacity (515.26 MW) in distributed generation, followed by Nuevo León with 46,418 contracts and 355.69 MW, Chihuahua with 32,979 contracts and 227.55 MW, and Guanajuato with 21,432 contracts and 213.69 MW.