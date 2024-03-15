Mexico’s distributed solar installations hit 700 MW in 2023

From pv magazine Mexico
Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission has published statistics for distributed-generation facilities with capacities of less than 0.5 MW for 2023. The figures show that total installed capacity reached 3,361 MW at the end of December 2023.
This capacity comes from 411,085 registered interconnection contracts. Solar account for 410,810 of these contracts. This equates to 3,339.31 MW, 99.33% of the total.
Popular content
The commission's statistics show that 76,101 new contracts were signed last year, for a total of 728.93 MW. These are both the highest figures since 2007, when the regulator started tracking distributed generation. Interconnection contracts increased by 22.7%, and installed capacity rose by 27.7% compared to 334,984 contracts in 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.