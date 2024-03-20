Fischer launches clamp-free fastening system for facade PV systems

From pv magazine Germany

German dowel manufacturer Fischer is offering a new mounting solution for PV facade systems.

The company developed the system with German module manufacturer Solarwatt. It said the system is not visible from the outside and can be used for various types of buildings.

“This is a completely safe system that can be used in all relevant areas such as residential, office and commercial buildings, as long as an anchoring base is available,” said Benjamin Orths, international product manager for facade systems at Fischer. “Our substructure is suitable for all sealed areas and existing facades.”

The manufacturer said that due to the bracket system in which the modules are hung, no components such as fastening rails are visible from the outside. The system also allows for the elimination of clamps, which means the distance between the individual modules, can be reduced, resulting in a typical facade appearance.

Although no clamps are used, the system is safe, according to the manufacturer.

Popular content

“For this purpose, all relevant wind loads and standards were considered,” the company said.

The system is reportedly easy to install and can be dismantled if necessary. It is initially being used on a steel structure, but can be used on any solid anchoring base.

Fisher's BWM Fassadensysteme GmbH unit built a facade PV system with the new mounting solution on a new factory building for German storage specialist Fenecon. The system offers 204 kW of power and is made of modules attached to the hall on an area spanning 1,050 m2.

The company adapted Fisher's system for rear-ventilated facades for the project. The new factory hall is a steel construction with facade cassettes. For the facade system, the ATK-103-PV profiles, horizontal, open C-profiles, were installed, which have a precisely fitting holder for brackets installed on the module. These profiles make it possible to easily mount the modules, according to the manufacturer.