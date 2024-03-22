Citizen Solar introduces 590 W TOPCon bifacial module with 22.84% efficiency

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Citizen Solar has presented a new solar modules series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.
The company offers the new n-type bifacial module in several versions with power ratings of 570 W to 590 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.07% and 22.84%.
The modules are built with 144 half-cut solar cells designed with 16 busbars. The temperature coefficient is -0.29% per C.
Popular content
The open-circuit voltage is between 52.1 V and 52.9 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.83 A and 14.07 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 28 kg. They also feature an IP68-rated split junction box with three bypass diodes. The operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.