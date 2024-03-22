Citizen Solar introduces 590 W TOPCon bifacial module with 22.84% efficiency

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Citizen Solar has presented a new solar modules series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.

The company offers the new n-type bifacial module in several versions with power ratings of 570 W to 590 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.07% and 22.84%.

The modules are built with 144 half-cut solar cells designed with 16 busbars. The temperature coefficient is -0.29% per C.

Popular content

The open-circuit voltage is between 52.1 V and 52.9 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.83 A and 14.07 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 28 kg. They also feature an IP68-rated split junction box with three bypass diodes. The operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.