TICA introduces air-to-water heat pump for residential applications

China-based heating specialist TICA presented in mid-March a new air-to-water (ATW) source heat pump at the MCE exhibition in Milan, Italy.

The Noah Noah ATW Heat Pump is intended for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW) in residential buildings. The manufacturer said the system has a compact integrated monobloc design and can be easily combined with a photovoltaic or a solar-thermal system.

The heat pump uses R290 as the refrigerant, which has a global warming potential of 3. It has a cooling capacity ranging from 4 kW to 16 kW and a heating capacity spanning from 4.5 kW to 16 kW. The coefficient of performance is reportedly between 2.75 and 5.30.

The smallest product measures 1,100 mm × 455 mm× 945 mm, while the largest has a size of 1,100 mm × 458 mm × 1,535 mm. The weight ranges from 107 kg to 140 kg.

The operating temperature for cooling is between -15 C and 46 C, while that for heating spans from -25 C and 43 C. “The outlet water temperature can reach 80 C, higher than the industry standard of 75 C,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This better ensures the impact of heat attenuation on water temperature in extreme environments.”

The company also claims the new product has outdoor equipment noise of 36dB(A).

Tica is based in Nanjing, Jiangsu, and also produces air conditioning products, chillers, and other thermal products.