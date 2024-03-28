Adani Green switches on 180 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
AGEL has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The plant, located at Devikot, benefits from a 25-year PPA with SECI.
The 180 MW solar plant is expected to produce around 540 million units (kWh) of electricity per year, powering more than 110,000 homes.
The plant features next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis solar trackers to maximize generation through better module efficiency and sun tracking throughout the day.
Popular content
The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL’s renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance.
With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s operating solar portfolio has grown to 6,243 MW and the total operating renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW – the largest in India.
AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale, grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. The company has a locked-in growth trajectory up to 21.8 GW and targets 45 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.