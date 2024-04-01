European Commission, ETIP PV partner on solar research

The European Commission has decided to form an official Co-Programmed European Partnership for solar with the European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP PV).

The decision forms part of the Commission’s Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-2027, published last week, which guides research and innovation funding for the outlined period.

European Partnerships see the Commission work with private and public partners to harness research and initiatives to deal with pressing challenges in Europe. The Commission and solar sector are now expected to negotiate on the best possible format for the partnership, which will enter into force early next year.

Thomas Garabetian, member of the ETIP PV Secretariat, and R&I Manager at SolarPower Europe said the co-programmed partnership for solar “is a significant step for the industry, which will improve the coordination of R&I efforts along the rapidly evolving solar value chain”.

He added research and innovation are at “the heart of solar”, but several research and innovation challenges need to be addressed “to encourage scientific advancements, accelerate technological breakthroughs, and enhance the competitiveness of the European solar industry on a global scale”.

“This partnership will be a crucial pillar to develop a resilient European solar supply chain, by helping European companies and research institutes to reduce their turnaround time between the laboratory and production phases, with better targeted R&I programs that will help deliver innovation at scale,” Garabetian added. “It will also be important for advancing new applications for solar such as building-integrated photovoltaics and floating solar, and developing solutions to prioritize circularity within the solar industry.”

The green transition is one of three main strategic orientations of the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan.

In February, the EU Council and Parliament adopted the Net-Zero Industry Act, while earlier this month, MEPs approved legislation that would require EU member states to integrate solar installations into future building works, and retroactively install PV on buildings