Cameroon exempts imported PV components from customs duties

Cameroon‘s government has decided to exempt from customs duties the imports of the PV components needed to build rooftop PV systems.
It includes, among others, domestic or industrial photovoltaic cables and modules, solar inverters, charge controllers and batteries. Only products that are not manufactured locally may be subject to the exemption.
For context, Cameroon recently announced the establishment of a three-year integrated import-substitution plan, called Piisah, which will last for the period 2024-2026. The program aims to increase the share of the manufacturing sector and high value added services in GDP and is part of the national development strategy 2020-2030 (SND30).
According to the latest figures released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Sub-Saharan country had approximately 50 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2023. Of this, around 36 MW was deployed last year alone.
