Off-grid solar bench with wireless charging

From pv magazine USA
California State University – Dominguez Hills has new benches powered by off-grid solar on its campus, supplied by Bluebolt Outdoor LLC.
The benches provide off-grid wireless charging for student devices like phones and tablets and include a Wi-Fi access point. They have integrated LED lighting, USB charging ports, and a double-sided poster display space. The benches also contain environmental sensors to monitor air quality, along with flood and fire detection.
Bluebolt Outdoor said it manages advertising sales for the poster locations within customer-approved categories. The benches have been deployed in Texas, California, and Massachusetts.
Popular content
Solar generation in the off-grid units are stored in lithium-ion batteries. The benches have monocrystalline solar panels with 135 W of power and 21.6% efficiency, making them considerably less powerful than the 400 W+ panels installed on residential rooftops today.
The onboard batteries are rated at 12.8 V and 55 Ah. Full specifications sheet can be found here.
Bluebolt Outdoor said it will continue to roll out its product at locations in Arkansas, California, Illinois, and Texas this summer. The company also provides solar-integrated newspaper kiosks that also offer Wi-Fi hotspots and wired and wireless charging ports.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.