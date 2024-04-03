Off-grid solar bench with wireless charging

From pv magazine USA

California State University – Dominguez Hills has new benches powered by off-grid solar on its campus, supplied by Bluebolt Outdoor LLC.

The benches provide off-grid wireless charging for student devices like phones and tablets and include a Wi-Fi access point. They have integrated LED lighting, USB charging ports, and a double-sided poster display space. The benches also contain environmental sensors to monitor air quality, along with flood and fire detection.

Bluebolt Outdoor said it manages advertising sales for the poster locations within customer-approved categories. The benches have been deployed in Texas, California, and Massachusetts.

Solar generation in the off-grid units are stored in lithium-ion batteries. The benches have monocrystalline solar panels with 135 W of power and 21.6% efficiency, making them considerably less powerful than the 400 W+ panels installed on residential rooftops today.

The onboard batteries are rated at 12.8 V and 55 Ah. Full specifications sheet can be found here.

Bluebolt Outdoor said it will continue to roll out its product at locations in Arkansas, California, Illinois, and Texas this summer. The company also provides solar-integrated newspaper kiosks that also offer Wi-Fi hotspots and wired and wireless charging ports.